We take the business of being our community newspaper seriously.
With COVID-19 at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the Enterprise staff is working hard to help you navigate this pandemic by providing trusted information and helpful context about these rapidly changing events.
Last week our coverage was dominated by the pandemic, including how our local governments and agencies are handling it and how the community is reacting, which includes the cancellations of public events to reduce the possibility of exposure.
With the news changing rapidly we’re focused on keeping you informed in multiple formats.
We’re reporting the biggest and most important breaking news as it happens on our website, and sharing it out on Facebook as well.
In our print edition readers will also see some temporary changes.
With no sports at this time that section has decreased significantly, and it is possible that some future issues won’t include it if we don’t have the stories.
We’ve also discontinued our entertainment calendar in the people section until we’re allowed to safely gather once again.
Some stories will appear in an abbreviated format in the paper, with the full version available at codyenterprise.com so we can get all the critical information in.
And in an effort to help combat the virus, we’ve locked our front doors for the safety of the public and our employees, however we’re still here working hard to bring you the news.
If you have thoughts about how we can better help you navigate this story, email amber@codyenterprise.com or zac@codyenterprise.com. We’re here to serve, and no matter what the news brings, that won’t change.
More than anything, we want everyone to be healthy during this time and to take the necessary precautions to remain that way. We are in this situation together.
Amber Peabody
