“When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect,” writes Aldo Leopold in “A Sand County Almanac.”
We are not just a part of the Cody community – we are a part of the public land community that surrounds our town and beyond. And like any community, public lands require some of our attention and effort to ensure their longevity.
I hope that you all take time this upcoming weekend to not only celebrate your public lands but show them some tender-loving care by honoring National Public Lands Day and the first Wyoming Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 28.
National Public Lands Day began in 1993 under the leadership of the National Environmental Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization chartered by Congress in 1990 to advance environmental literacy nationwide. Earlier this year, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed House Bill 99 into law, establishing the fourth Saturday each September as Wyoming Public Lands Day, which corresponds with National Public Lands Day.
People from all over the state are engaging in public land stewardship projects and celebrations, you can find a complete list of events at https://keepitpublicwyo.com/.
For those of you that plan to stay in and around the Cody area this weekend, I invite you to join the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Trout Unlimited and Park County Weed and Pest at the Beartooth Ranch, informally known as the “drug ranch” that boasts 657 acres of prime wildlife habitat and world-class fishing access.
We will meet at Cody Coffee (Station – Location: 919 16th St., just past Walgreens) at 9 a.m. From there we will carpool and drive about 30 minutes out to the ranch together.
Upon arriving at Beartooth Ranch we will split into groups to install bear boxes with Wyoming Game & Fish; put in fishing line recycle stations with Trout Unlimited and pull weeds with Park County Weed & Pest. We’ll aim to complete work around noon and celebrate over lunch.
Please feel free to bring a fly rod, binoculars or your gravel bike to further enjoy your public land community during the afternoon.
What you need to bring:
• Lunch or money for food truck – Fresh Prince of Steaks, Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks
• Closed-toed shoes
• Gloves
• Water
• Sunscreen
• Hat
• Extra Layers
If you have any questions, please contact Emily Reed via email emilyreed@greateryellowstone.org.
(Emily Reed is a Wyoming Conservation Associate with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.)
