To the editor:
I would like to thank the people of Meeteetse for your kindness, helpfulness and generosity. During my stay Oct. 21-24, everyone was welcoming and made me feel at home. My reason for coming to your town was to apply for a job in Cody.
Some people I would like to recognize are (sorry if I didn’t get your names); Dan Sedam and Heather Johnson at the Oasis Motel and RV Park, Sherrie at Vision Quest Motel, the lady that runs the Double D Cafe, the staff at the Outlaw Cafe & Cowboy Bar, and the ladies at the Wea Market.
I do plan on returning, if only for a visit or vacation. Your hospitality was greatly appreciated.
(s) Gib griffith
Spray, OR
