To the editor:
Lew Freedman referred in a recent Enterprise to Scott Weber’s billboard featuring the words “Welcome to Wyoming. Here we hunt, trap, shoot and wear fur.” He also mentioned a nearby billboard paid for by a group with different views but whose director is quoted as saying the group is not against all hunting.
He then reports an inflamed Weber’s response to the second billboard: “We’ve got to keep the pressure on those anti-hunters. I think it’s an insult for those bunny lovers (to invade Cody). Go back and eat your tofu. This is real Wyoming.”
What gives Weber the authority to decree what is “real Wyoming” and what isn’t? Maybe he should go back to Ohio. I’m not really sure what people eat there, but I’m confident he’d find tofu readily available.
I’m not a Wyoming native. I’m another of those transplants that one of your regular columnists (himself a transplant, go figure) loves to rail against. I’ve had family in Cody since the ’50s, I’ve been here for 40 years myself, but I would never presume to speak for Wyoming.
The Cody of 50 years ago was a friendly, tolerant town where people respected other views. Our area now seems to be filling up with mean-spirited newcomers who have all the answers.
By all means, let’s hear their opinions, but I’m not prepared to have them dictate “Wyoming values” or listen to them preach “the Cowboy Way,” or any of their other hysterical delusions.
(s) John Potter
Cody
(1) comment
A fool and his thoughts are often shared. Hence, the billboards.
