Trucks rolled up to the front of the Cody Auditorium and members of the Future Farmers of America wearing their blue jackets descended.
It was weight lifting time for Ethan Thomasson and friends, a good workout carrying food stuffs, cans and boxes, all donations for the annual Cody Cupboard Food Drive, and transporting them indoors for sorting.
“Oh yeah,” Thomasson said of the substitute for a gym visit. “It’s a new experience to me.”
This was work for a cause beyond building stronger muscles, the noble cause of helping to feed the needy.
Piles of food mounted up on the long tables, to be divided up by type – soup cans go here, boxes of noodles there.
The first Saturday in November has become a day to be marked on the calendar for Cody residents, a day to volunteer, a day to give (sometimes cash as well as food).
What was most heartening were the indications of the kind of young people being raised in the community. Teens galore participated, whether member of FFA, National Honor Society, sports teams at Cody High School, or especially from Cody Middle School.
The middle school students have become the stars of the operation, basically by substituting candy for food donations on Halloween, yet still embracing the holiday with kids’ enthusiasm at a carnival.
The CMS tradition is just three years old, but has swiftly expanded into a big deal. This year, the school donated 3,820 pounds of food collected mainly through the simple method of charging cans of food to play games on Halloween by re-defining treats.
This pay-for-play scheme brought in 3,460 pounds of food in 2018, after starting with 2,380 pounds donated in 2017.
The in-school challenge has become to break the record each year.
Ethan Hope, the student council president, was not only involved in collection, he showed up to sort on food-drive day.
“We were aiming for two tons,” Hope said. “There’s been a lot of encouragement from teachers.”
There seemed to be as many septuagenarians as young people. Clearly, the concept of no one going hungry crosses age-group boundaries.
Ruby Hanson, 7, might have been the youngest volunteer sorter. Her younger sister Cora is 3, but can’t read, so that disqualified her from ruling on expiration dates.
Ruby was fascinated with by eyeballing Donna Schuette, whose squints, bright lights and magnifying glasses seek to decipher hidden expiration dates.
If a marker is there, Schuette will find it. Some years she is stunned to discover expiration dates 30 years old. This year she examined cans of Ranchers Cut diced beef and chicken with 2084 expiration dates. Typos? Going on a mission to Mars?
This year’s one-day, food-drive haul was 13,871 pounds, up nearly 500 pounds from 2018, with a mighty contribution from the Rec Center of 1,260 pounds.
Hope, who said his family has long volunteered for the donation program, said the meaning behind the food drive is good motivation.
“I certainly know it’s going to be helping people in the community,” he said. “It feels good.”
Doing good usually does.
