While involuntarily interned at the Heart Mountain Relocation Camp during World War II, Japanese poet Miuki Oayama wrote these words:
“Snow upon the rooftop,
Snow upon the coal.
Winter in Wyoming,
Winter in my soul.”
During this coronavirus pandemic it certainly seems like this is “Winter in my soul.”
The thought of you or one of your loved ones catching COVID-19 and possibly dying is just the beginning, but always at the forefront of our minds.
The loss of jobs and the worry of supporting one’s family cause constant unease.
Isolating at home and social distancing can possibly lead to emotional issues that may follow people for years.
While this may be “Winter in my soul,” spring is coming. Nobody knows when.
There are a variety of models projecting different times when the pandemic will fade and life will return to normal.
When that will happen is uncertain, but it will come. In the meantime, life goes on. Babies are born. Young children are learning to walk and talk. Schools, although in a greatly modified format, continue to teach.
In Cody work on Sheridan Avenue continues at a rapid pace. The Hampton Inn hotel on West Yellowstone Avenue shows daily progress.
Ground is being prepared for construction of the new bus barn. Kanye West’s projects around Cody continue to advance.
And many people in essential businesses get up every morning and go to work.
Deaths from the virus are horrific, but death is a part of life and life keeps marching on.
We will get through this as a nation, as a state and as a community and we will come out of this stronger and more united.
Stay strong and stay safe while we wait for “Springtime in my soul.”
John Malmberg
