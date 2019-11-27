Last year, Bud and Kathy McDonald, the former King and Queen of Cody Thanksgiving, stayed home for the first time in 15 years on the last Thursday of the month.
They will not go to the free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at West Park Hospital this year, either.
They still believe in the principles of volunteerism and helping the hungry. But their souls are rested.
“We’re done, but we don’t want it to die,” Kathy McDonald said. “We’re too old for this.”
All those years, on Thanksgiving, perhaps the most American of American holidays, a day off from work for all but a tiny percentage of the nation, Bud and Kathy worked.
Basically they were greeters and hosts for anyone in Cody who couldn’t afford a special meal, or who had no family around. But Bud, now 77, and Kathy, 71, felt reinforcements were needed as they aged.
Bud, who would have felt naked without his apron, darted between the Cody Auditorium kitchen and the rows of long tables where the grateful gathered. Kathy cooked her specialty of the house, the dressing. Raw oysters and garlic seasoning were ingredients, a recipe learned from the New Orleans side of her family.
“It was to die for,” Kathy said.
This is the third November with the hospital in charge, continuing the tradition the McDonalds kept alive so long. The first West Park year Bud showed up, but his only obligation was to watch a fresh team with more depth than he ever had at his disposal present stuffing with turkey, potatoes, cranberry sauce and desserts.
Convinced the future was ensured, last Thanksgiving, Bud and Kathy stayed home “and propped our feet up.” Kathy did make the dressing.
The last year the McDonalds ran the show, 100 people ate. Last year, West Park dished out about 300 meals.
The McDonalds were happy to be the point couple, but their selflessness was wearying.
“I am thoroughly relieved,” Kathy said. “It was grueling days.”
Chapters end in people’s lives and the administration of events turns over. That is true whatever the institution, the Cody Stampede Rodeo, Park County Fair, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, or any longstanding tradition.
The places, the events, outlast even the most big-hearted of supporters, who just keep on having birthdays, as those special annual dates keep coming around on the calendar.
It would be easy for the McDonalds to zip over to West Park to sample this year’s menu, but they received invitations to three different private homes and they’re thinking crowd-free again this Thanksgiving.
It wasn’t so much the breaking bread with others for the McDonalds when they supervised the community dinner, but rather that others had bread to break.
“It doesn’t have the same meaning as when we were cooking,” Bud said. “We were giving something back to the people. People don’t always have a place to go.”
The tradition predates the McDonalds, but somewhere in the mists of memory it died out for a couple of years before they revived it.
The McDonalds are so identified with the Thanksgiving dinner, the phone still rings at their home this time of year asking where someone should drop off a turkey or a pie.
Bud said he remains smitten by his wife’s dressing and laughingly said the hospital’s stuffing is blander. What can he say? He’s a garlic man. He would put that spice on most anything, except maybe apple pie. Even he has limits.
Not his biggest worry this Thanksgiving. Bud recently had surgery on his right hand to fix carpal tunnel syndrome.
Can he hold a fork to eat?
“No,” McDonald said.
Hmm. That’s like a pro basketball player being placed on the disabled list right before the playoffs start.
“I’m learning with my left hand,” he said.
He’s working at it. After all, who in Cody deserves to eat Thanksgiving turkey more than Bud McDonald?
