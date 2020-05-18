To the editor:
The school year isn’t ending the way many of us expected. Across Wyoming traditional, in-person schools have closed their doors to stop the spread of COVID-19.
This has forced teachers to change their approach. In honor of the recent Teacher Appreciation Week, I want to recognize their heroic efforts because they are on the frontlines of ensuring no student is left behind.
As a teacher at Wyoming Virtual Academy, I know firsthand the adjustment it takes to get used to online teaching. Seeing how my brick-and-mortar peers are handling this transition is inspiring. They are putting in hard work to convert their lessons into digital presentations and fostering student success along the way. All while dealing with a global health crisis that is plaguing every community.
During this week I want all teachers to take a moment to be proud of the work they’re doing. For those who are parents, as I am myself, they’re balancing their classes while helping their kids from home. Parents are also going the extra mile to help their kids transition to online school.
This is a difficult time for everyone but your efforts to add a sense of normalcy to students’ lives is courageous. If there is a teacher in your life who’s made an impact on you, make sure to let them know how much you appreciate them.
(s) jenN schultze
Buffalo
