When I was little, I wanted to be Wonder Woman.
Whenever I encountered injustice, such as my parents’ refusal to buy me a unicorn, I raced to my bedroom, donned my Underoos and charged out to confront the evildoers with my imaginary Lasso of Truth.
As I grew older, the heroines changed. I wanted to be Nancy Drew, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Xena Warrior Princess and Hermione Granger. There were some real-life idols mixed in there, but for the purposes of this column, I’ve chosen to stick with the flashy ones.
Now what did all my heroines have in common? They were smart, strong, brave, fought against evil and corruption, and wore cute outfits. I longed to embody all those qualities by the time I reached adulthood.
Each school year, my mom had me fill out this little book that recorded weight, height, grades, etc. One section was split with checkboxes for girls and boys to indicate what they wanted to be when they grew up. The boys had it good with choices like firefighter, doctor, police officer, attorney and astronaut. Girls could be an actress, model, homemaker, nurse or schoolteacher. Although some of those are worthy of a check mark, none of them appealed to a girl who wanted to fight the forces of darkness.
Today, we don’t see as many overt examples of sexism with regard to women’s career choices; many are doctors, firefighters, astronauts, world leaders and all sorts of things never mentioned in that little book. The glass ceiling, wage gap and socioeconomic privilege notwithstanding, women in first-world nations have the opportunity to be anything they want to be.
This cultural shift had me excited to see what kind of heroine my daughter wanted to emulate. She has lots of examples of women achieving more than ever before, so it must be someone good.
But alas, no, she doesn’t want to save the world from alien invasion, be the first female president or cure cancer; she wants to be a YouTube star. I know, right? Seriously, what is inspirational about a person eating dog food, playing Minecraft, overreacting to funny cat videos or taking a bath in a tub full of Jell-O?
For too long, we’ve been a celebrity-obsessed culture, but with the advent of the internet and reality television virtually anyone can thrust themselves into the public eye and garner fans without having any actual talent to recommend them.
The point is no longer to accomplish something worthy of adulation, it’s to be a celebrity for celebrity’s sake.
What skills must be honed, what educational goals must be met, what innate talent must you possess to create ASMR videos demonstrating your ability to chew food loudly or tap your fingernails against a metal chair leg? In case it’s not patently obvious, I’ll tell you, absolutely none.
Thankfully, my daughter is only 11; there’s still time for her to admire someone more worthy of her intelligence and creativity.
In other news, a new Wonder Woman movie is coming out this year, so my childhood love of Diana Prince has another chance to spark the imagination of my offspring … no Underoos required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.