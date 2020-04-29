To the editor:
Donation and transplantation professionals – Thank you for saving lives amidst the pandemic.
In 2008 my daughter Kathleen became an organ donor. With her corneas two people can now see and 20 others received lifesaving tissue.
I watch COVID-19 through the lens of the mother of a deceased donor. I know that the need for lifesaving organ transplants will not stop due to the virus. So, during April, which is National Donate Life Month, I write in thanks to the donation and transplantation professionals who keep this life-saving process going, even amidst the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in today.
Despite any adverse circumstances, these professionals continue their work in effort to save patients who will die without these transplant surgeries. There are 150 such patients waiting right now here in Wyoming.
Everyone can say yes to organ, eye and tissue donation simply by registering to be a donor at DonateLifeWyoming.org or by checking Yes at Driver services.
(s) patricia thomas
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.