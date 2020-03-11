Spring?
I thought of spring in January when we were experiencing some relatively balmy weather that was incongruous with the calendar. But, as with most clichés, all good things must end.
The onset of February brought the stark reminder that the calendar was indeed correct … it is still winter. But January did succeed in tricking the psyche and thoughts of spring cleaning, organizing, sorting-purging started to creep into my thoughts. Perish the thought, since the last few years I seem to break out in hives at the thought of organizing.
My brain is in continual battle – organize my books or sit down and peruse-read one; go through my out-of-date food stuffs or have a glass of wine, some cheese and watch an old movie; open my closets and figure out what doesn’t fit or browse catalogs for more things to stuff into already overflowing space. It is a constant battle.
I’ve realized as maturity relating to the years continues to rear its head, my approach to routine things has changed. Procrastination is no longer a dirty word. When I read that my aspirin or other headache or OTC pain med is woefully past the expiration date, I take it anyway when my head is pounding. I do put a reminder on my to-do list to pick up a replacement, but I don’t rush to the store or toss the out-of-date item so quickly.
When I see the dust bunnies or dog hair that once propelled me to immediate action to attack, I find myself looking away and going back to whatever I was doing when I spied the offending object. Occasionally, I’ll ask BeBe and Toby to try and quit shedding so much, but you know how that turns out.
Keeping my junk mail purged takes a little longer, as does going through my mail. Part of this is related to the chronic mail issues that seems to plague our USPS of late, but that’s another story.
Since most of my mail falls into the junk category, I decide to put it all on a particular spot on my desk and then once a week go through to see if I missed anything of import. I’ll separate and pile the numerous catalogs, as those belong to a binge day or browsing at some time in the future … usually football season or possibly spring training.
There is a clue in here somewhere that I’m not as OCD as I think I once was. Urgency toward productivity and ticking things off the proverbial list has been replaced, and now I find myself looking at things on a broader spectrum of importance. I do more thinking than doing (though, at times, I’m not sure that is actually an improvement).
I’ve also noticed that I’m more patient with some people and situations and, then again, less patient with others. It’s interesting, when those situations arise, to see where I’m going to land on the patient-not patient scale. It’s also interesting to see where my patience-impatience falls in relation to several years ago. That probably will require more thought. Oops.
Is it spring yet, or do I have some time to procrastinate a bit more?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.