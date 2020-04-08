To the editor:
Please accept my apology for the confusion caused by our church’s newspaper advertisement on Thursday, April 2.
Our ad was submitted before the restrictions on public gatherings had been extended. I should have caught that error. Thank you to the Cody community for your immediate recognition that something was amiss, especially since we were the only church with an ad for Holy Week in that edition.
I alerted both the Park County Health and law enforcement departments and sent an email to the clergy of Cody informing them of the outdated information.
All three groups were understanding and appreciative, and the silver lining is that a few congregations were spared from making the same error.
It is a strange thought and practice for churches to not invite crowds of people to special holy day services, but as usual worship life is paused, we are afforded the opportunity to see needs of others that were hidden or ignored and to pray for people and their situations in a way we had not done before. We realize that God’s thoughts and ways are not our own, but we trust God’s grace is always sufficient in all situations. May you have a blessed remainder of Holy Week and a joyous – if not different – celebration of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus. Scattered voices will still joyfully proclaim “Alleluia! Christ is risen! He is risen indeed! Alleluia!”
(s) pastor shawn l. kumm
Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cody
Try not to overreact
To the editor:
The news headline: 2.9% death rate (4.6.20) from the Coronavirus in the United States
The deeper look:
• 2.9% is still a very low number
• 97.1% non-death rate is a high number
• This 2.9% is of those identified to have the virus. The total of those who have, had the virus is much, much larger, thus placing this percent much, much lower.
• 80% of this 2.9% is of persons 65 years old or older, so the death rate percent of persons below 65 is much, much lower.
• Almost all of the elderly who have died of the virus had other contributing adverse health conditions, so the percent of healthy persons above 65 who die from the virus is much, much lower.
The three “accurate news” pieces of information we should also be being informed of are:
1. The death rate of persons below 65 and who are otherwise fully healthy.
2. The percent of coronavirus cases that have completely recovered naturally.
3. The most likely by far scenario
