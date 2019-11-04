It may be part of the job, but we don’t need to give cleanup crews any more work.
Deer are especially active right now between the rut and the need to cross from fields to water sources, often across a major road, as part of a deer’s daily routine.
We would like to remind people to drive cautiously during this time, especially at dawn and dusk, so as to have more chance to avoid hitting a deer and maybe lessen the load of the public employees who have to clean up the mess.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Game and Fish have worked together to try and improve the issue at hot spots.
On the North Fork there is a nighttime speed limit to help with that and WYDOT is adding dynamic messaging signs as they become available to alert drivers as well. Crews already widened the shoulders of the highways to 50-60 feet off the road to hopefully give motorists more chance to see a deer and slow down or otherwise avoid an incident.
WYDOT crews also notify G&F of deer killed in vehicle collisions so the agency has an understanding of what areas to focus on to try and mitigate the issue.
But part of the onus is on drivers to pay attention and know when to drive slower. Areas like the Powell Highway are far too big for G&F to effectively use something like an animal crossing overpass to solve the problem, so it comes down to being aware of what’s off the road on either side.
There will always be collisions with deer – sometimes there’s nothing a driver can do to avoid one safely.
But let’s do what we can to at least lessen the workload.
Zac Taylor
