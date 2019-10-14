It was Saturday afternoon with the sun warming the bay window.
Just like our cat Jasper, I felt a nap coming on. After I checked my cellphone for weather, messages, breaking news and cat videos on YouTube, the two of us settled in for a snooze on the couch. About two hours into it, the sun became too warm for comfort. As I nudged the now limp Jasper, I knocked my phone to the floor.
It’s true: I have dropped my phone a time or two. But it didn’t suffer any serious damage due to my nifty cover in place to prevent that sort of thing. This time, however, the phone was no match for the tempered glass coffee table and then the hardwood floor.
My phone was no more.
I immediately wondered if the phone store was open so I could rush over to get a new model. Yes, a part of me recognized how ridiculous it was that I couldn’t survive even an hour or two without my phone. After all, I do have a tablet, laptop and desktop computer to access all my apps (computer applications), social media and email.
But my phone was still a phone and had an advantage: It could text messages and make calls. Without it, I was out of touch with my kids, grandkids and pals. I had set up my contacts with personal avatars (images) and personalized ring tones. I knew that when I heard “Take me out to the ball game,” Grandson Ayden was on the line. Or if I heard the theme from the movie “Quigley Down Under,” Husband Carl was calling.
My cellphone was so much more though. I have my grocery list, carefully arranged according to the store layout. I have my ongoing list of column ideas to which I constantly referred. I also keep a list of recommended movies from friends and family who swear “You simply must see this one.” And, I can pay automatically by swiping my phone at several businesses.
What was I to do?
I’m not new to this problem; I faced a similar situation about five years ago. You may recall the day I placed my Windows phone (no longer in production) on the top of my car as I reached inside for the bag where I intended to put it. But I forgot it was there, and when I went to lunch later, it fell off.
I pondered what the “bump, thud” noise was but kept on driving. Then, while at the drive-thru waiting for my burger, wondering where my phone was, it hit me: that noise.
I drove back to the 11th Street hill where I heard the sound and started walking up the hill. I was about halfway up, traipsing in weeds, when a lady driving by slowed and asked if I’d lost my phone. She had it, looking considerably worse for the wear, but still in working order. I kept it for a couple more years until I dropped it face down in the grocery store parking lot. This time, it wasn’t to be resurrected, and I bought the phone I have now.
The only problem was, the phone was so gone, none of the data could be recovered. I hope that doesn’t happen this time…
(1) comment
Life was much better before the advent of cell phones.
