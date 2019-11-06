Freedom is not free.
Next Monday, Nov. ll, is Veterans Day, a day set aside every year to honor all of those men and women who have served our country in war or peace. It is largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices.
And there are sacrifices.
Even though veterans did not pay the ultimate price with their lives, many of them are suffering every day, both physically and mentally. They are suffering from physical wounds sustained in battle and mental scars such as post traumatic stress disorder. Suffering from symptoms such as loneliness, a feeling of not being normal, depression and suicidal thoughts.
That’s where a local organization comes into play.
Downrange Warriors was formed several years ago in Cody to help veterans deal with the issues only veterans have to cope with on a daily basis. The programs the organization offers have been successful.
As one veteran said, “Even though we are still surviving and are still alive there is a different level of being alive.”
To see what the organization has to offer visit downrangewarriors.org.
You can help.
You can make a tax deductible contribution online at downrangewarriors.org.
You can tell suffering veterans and their families about the successful programs available through the organization or you can become an active advocate yourself by becoming an event sponsor, an event helper or an alumni veteran.
Go to downrangewarriors.org or call (307) 250-2018 for more information.
Your freedoms were paid for by veterans. They need your help.
John Malmberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.