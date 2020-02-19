John “Jack” Frederick Shuler, 90, died Feb. 17, 2020, in Cody.
Jack was born Sept. 21, 1929, in Cody. His parents were John Albert Shuler and Louise Emma Luessen Shuler. He grew up in Cody with his parents and brother, Gorden Ray Shuler. He graduated from Cody High School in 1947.
He attended Northwest Community College and then South Dakota School of Mines until he was commissioned in the United States Air Force in 1953.
He served in the USAF as a meteorologist, stationed in Michigan and the Philippines. After his discharge in 1957, he returned to S.D. School of Mines to complete his B.S. degree in chemical engineering. He met and married Lulu Belle Gortmaker in 1957 while completing his degree.
Jack worked as a high school math and science teacher for four years and then became chief chemical engineer at Big West Oil Company in Kevin, Mont., where he lived with his family for 13 years before returning to his birth home in Cody in 1977. Jack worked a variety of jobs in Cody until his retirement as major in the USAF Reserve.
Jack was an avid Master Mason for 67 years. He served as Worthy Patron in Shelby (Montana) Chapter Order of Eastern Star, twice as Worth Patron Cody Chapter Order of Eastern Star, Recorder and Commander Constantine Commandery No. 9 Knights Templar, High Priest Darius Chapter No. 10 Royal Arch Masons, and Illustrious Master of Zabud Council No. 6. After his term as Worshipful Master of Shoshone Lodge No. 21 in 1984, he served as Tyler of the lodge until 2016.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gordan and James.
He is survived by Lulu, his wife of 62 years, his three sons: John L. Shuler (wife Marlena), Wayne F. Shuler, and Carl R. Shuler (wife Jeri); his grandchildren: John (wife Jessica), Logan, Nolan, Elizabeth (husband Jordan), Zack and Nicolyn, and four great-grandchildren: Madison, Keegan, Camden and Emma.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cody United Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow with Masonic and Veteran Rites provided.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
