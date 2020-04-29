Celeste Brink, loving wife, mother and grandmother, died suddenly April 26, 2020.
She was born in Rochester, Minn., on Sept. 4, 1935, to Francis and Lila Plemling. She was the older sister to brother Rand and sister Pam. She was married to Art Brink in Rochester on her birthday (making it easy for Dad to remember both!).
To this union came daughters Elizabeth and Susan, and some years later, son David. Mom enjoyed family activities and games, walking, genealogy and family history, reading and baking (we love those special Christmas cookies!).
Shortly after their wedding they moved west. They lived in Casper for 12 years then moved to Cody in 1968. Mom worked for the Natrona County Clerk’s office in Casper.
After they moved to Cody, Mom and Dad owned Brinks Stage Station for 11 years. After selling the business, she worked for West Park Hospital (now Cody Regional Health) retiring after 23 years of dedicated service. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, participating in charity circle and the quilting group.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Art, her brother Rand and her parents.
Celeste is survived by her children Elizabeth, Susan (Jerry) and David (Julia), four grandchildren Randi (Jeff), Nichole (Mark), Travis and Josh, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Celeste’s name can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3401 Sheridan Ave., Cody, WY, 82414 or Donor Alliance Inc., 200 Spruce St., Ste. 200, Denver, CO, 80230.
Condolences can be sent to the family at BallardFH.com.
