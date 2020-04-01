After a long battle with cancer, Janet Christine “Chris” Biggs died March 4, 2020, with her family at her side. She was 65 years old.
Chris was born on June 5, 1954, in Greybull to William Leroy and Bethene Anne (Wookey) Larson. She grew up in Rock Springs and Cincinnati, Ohio, but mostly in Cody.
She met John Biggs at Portland Community College and they were married in Cody in 1975. After graduating from Oregon State University, they moved to Longmont in 1978.
Chris began her career at Boulder Memorial Hospital in the rehabilitation department before working for IBM and then spending time as a stay-at-home mom. She received her nursing degree from University of Northern Colorado in 1995 and went on to work as a nurse for more than 20 years at Longmont United Hospital, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, and Boulder Community Hospital.
Chris was a people person and she particularly loved caring for the elderly. She and John were avid motorcyclists and traveled all over together, skiing in the winter, hiking and camping in the summer and always enjoying the outdoors. Chris was also a prolific reader, and read whenever she could.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Chris is survived by her husband John; her children Joshua (Olivia) Biggs and Amanda (Ryan) Yeatts; her grandchildren Nikolas, Brynn, Thomas and Logan; and her siblings Pamela (Larry) Stambaugh, Mark Larson and Dianne (David) Pratt.
A memorial service is scheduled for June 5, her birthday, in Longmont, Colo. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
