Sonja Marie Werner, 74, of Cody, died Feb. 27, 2020, at her son’s home in Palm Harbor, Fla., after a four-month struggle with cancer.
Due to current circumstances, a private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Big Horn Basin Cancer Center 1025 9th St., Cody or the American Lung Cancer Society.
A full obituary will follow.
