Donald W. Brunkow, 84, died Sept. 26, 2019, at the Long Term Care Center in Cody.
Originally from Minnesota, he was raised on a farm until moving to Montana where he met and married Laura May Leonard in 1975. They lived in Cody before moving to Sheridan where he worked and retired from Corral West.
Donald served in the National Guard until his health took a turn. Although having health issues, he lived a happy and fulfilling life. Donald and Laura May loved spending their time in the garden, and being with their grandchildren.
In 2007, Donald and Laura May moved to Cody to be closer to family. After Laura May’s passing in 2015, Donald spent his time with family, being a devoted member of the Lutheran Church, enjoying coffee, shooting pool with close friends, and watching his favorite sports teams on TV.
Donald is survived by his sister Beverly Moodie; extended family Linda Mallow (Chuck), Norman Leonard (Cindy), Lynette Smith and Leretta Smith. He is also survived by grandchildren Shauna Sweeney (Brian), Chad Underwood, Amelia Dewitt (Josh), Destiny Leonard (Ryan), Amanda Schwab (Michael), Dillon Dewitt (Kayla), Zachary Dewitt, Sarah Smith, and many great-grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife Laura May and son Louis Leonard.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Christ the King Lutheran Church with burial in Riverside Cemetery.
