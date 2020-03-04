On Feb. 24, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz., our world became less bright.
A human beacon whose joy and energy brightened everyone he met had passed. Tom Imburgia, surrounded by his family, peacefully slipped away following a short illness.
Tom was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Chicago to John and Marguerite Imburgia, the second of four boys. He grew up in Chicago within walking distance of Wrigley Field.
While in high school, a new girl moved in around the corner and they were destined to become lifelong friends, sweethearts and eventually husband and wife.
After two years in the Army, Tom returned to Chicago. A butcher by trade, he opened Meating Markets 1 and 2. Tom married Bonnie Gregory on Oct. 28, 1967. They have two children, Toni (Matt) Zerega and Todd (Michelle) Imburgia. As he would say, when asked how long he’s been married: “I’ve been married 52 years, 3 months and 27 days!” His family was his life.
Wanting to raise their children in a rural setting, Bonnie and Tom moved to Cody in 1976. Embracing Wyoming life, Tom tried it all: horses, cattle, skiing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, boating, fishing, camping and hunting.
And oh, the stories! Mostly humorous of how a city slicker from Chicago adapted to Wyoming life. Each day a new adventure. Each day filled with wonder.
He wore many hats in Cody – high school swimming pool maintenance, 20 years Wyoming National Guard, 20 years post office window clerk, 10 years Park County School Board Trustee, two years Senior Center Trustee, lifetime member Knights of Columbus, and motel and UPS Store owner. He flipped houses long before there was an HGTV.
He also wore many hats worldwide as can be seen in his collection of baseball caps from many of the 45 countries he visited as well as all 50 states.
However, his greatest joy and commitment were found in being an active member of the Cody Elks Lodge. Serving twice as Exalted Ruler (1996 and 2012) and District Deputy.
But Tom is best known for his joy. Never an unkind word, always willing to help, he lived his life to bring smiles to everyone. Whether, he was singing a greeting to Post Office customers, dancing the Macarena, secretly paying someone’s restaurant or grocery bill, delivering Meals on Wheels, snowblowing through the neighborhood, the world was made a happier place because of him.
Our Merrymaker has passed, leaving behind his loving family, three brothers, nieces, nephews and all the people who were brightened by his kind heart and sparkle. We can only all hope to BLT.
As per Tom’s wishes, cremation has taken place, no church service will be held, instead there will be a Celebration of Life at the Cody Elks Lodge on March 21, 2020, from 3-5 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to the Elks Lodge or Meals on Wheels in Tom’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.