Carole Anne Cloudwalker, 74, died at her home in Wapiti.
She was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Middlebury, Vt., to Robert and Eleanor Bourget.
Carole graduated from Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, N.J. She attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings and earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Oregon.
Being a journalist by profession, Carole worked for The Fort Worth Star Telegram, Billings Gazette, Casper Star-Tribune, Cody Enterprise, and also did freelance writing and had her writing featured in Southwest Art magazine. She won numerous journalistic awards for her humor column and feature stories.
Carole had a column in the Cody Enterprise called “Postcards From The Highground” where her wit was brought to light, writing about her life in Wapiti. Frequently this distressed her family when they found themselves the topic of her weekly column and her children were known to call her out on mixing up details when they found themselves in the spotlight. When details were nuanced or inaccurate, Carole would laugh and say she was “adding color” to her column.
Carole loved children and was involved in the 4H Art Club and served as a Girl Scout leader. She began cooking and serving the first hot meals at Wapiti School and started the tradition with a yearly Thanksgiving feast.
For decades, she was involved with The Wapiti Women’s Club and enjoyed hosting and attending their meetings as well as the annual benefit auction. Carole appreciated the arts and supported her children’s pursuits in music, art and writing. Whenever a marching band passed during a parade, she was the first to clap madly in support of the band members, some of which were usually her children.
Being a logophile, Carole loved playing Scrabble or Upwards and was an avid reader. She particularly loved reading murder mysteries and read every Dick Francis book. Having been an only child who had no siblings in which to play board games, Carole made it a priority to play board games with her family and friends. She was especially fond of playing canasta.
Growing up as a youngster in New Jersey, Carole loved horses and longed to have a horse to ride. She owned horses for most of her adult life and loved going for horseback rides. Attending many Broadway musicals in New York City in her youth, Carole loved singing show tunes loudly and frequently out of tune. Her passion for music inspired her to teach herself to play the recorder from the Trapp Family Singers’ music book. Her passion did not inspire her to learn sharps and flats.
Carole is survived by her children Kenneth Loge, (Bethanne) of Eugene, Ore., Aimee Hope of Cody, Keith Legg (Charlotte) of Springfield, Ore., and Bryan Johnson of Bozeman, Mont. Her grandchildren were very special to her. She leaves behind grandchildren Katherine Beardall (Zachary) of Cody, Hayden Hope of Cody, Ethan Hope of Cody, Trevor Loge of Eugene, Ore., Erich Legg of Springfield, Ore., Annabelle Rose Johnson of Butte Mont., Emmalyn Cross of Great Falls, Mont., and Christian Herndon of Odessa Texas. Carole’s cousins were like siblings to her and include Vicki Gill of Cody and Marsha Price of Laramie.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Bourget and Eleanor Billings, as well as her husbands Gerald Loge, Don Legg and Loudsong Cloudwalker.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody on Nov. 1, 2019 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Wyoming Basset Hound Rescue & Adoption Foundation, P.O. Box 2131 Cody, WY, 82414.
