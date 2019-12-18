Jacquelyn Louise Manetta, 63, of Detroit, Mich., died surrounded by family on the evening of Dec. 15, 2019 at West Park Hospital.
Jackie was born in Detroit to William and Josephine Bell. She started working for the Internal Revenue Service at the age of 18 and was highly respected among her peers. Jacquelyn was married to Anthony Manetta on Nov. 15, 1975. Over their 44 years of marriage they had two children and five grand-children. They spent their summers traveling across the United States and fell in love with Cody after several visits. Jackie and Tony relocated here a few years ago to fulfill their wish of retiring in Cody.
Jackie loved her family, her children, and grandchildren. She loved reading, long walks, Sudoku, bubble baths, and Huey 369 helicopter rides. She enjoyed old classics by Etta James, Patsy Cline and Louis Armstrong. Jackie was an amazing baker and is famous among family and friends for her apple pie and chocolate chip brownies.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband Anthony, her children, Michelle and husband Timothy, her son Nicholas, and her grandchildren Natalie, Kalib, Violet, Olivia and Timothy; her sister Audrey and her brothers James, John, Pete, Donald, Michael, Patrick, and Blake; her cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Josephine Hague, and her brothers William and Joseph Bell.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Ballard Funeral Home located at 636 19th Street, Cody, WY 82414. Lunch immediately following at The Irma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Huey 369 Organization at American Huey 369 Inc. 209 South Broadway, Peru, IN 46970.
