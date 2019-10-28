Sharon (Wotzka) Swanson passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, 2019, at the age of 68 after suffering a severe heart attack.
Sharon and her fraternal twin sister, Karen were born to Emaline and Ann Wotzka on Aug. 7, 1951, in Little Falls, Minn.
Sharon attended a Catholic elementary school, being instructed by “scary nuns” who, as she recollected, were known to grab naughty children by the ear to carry them off for discipline (interestingly, Sharon never said whether she’d been one of those kids).
Sharon graduated from Little Falls High School in 1970 and married Leslie (Les) Swanson in April 1971. Sharon and Leslie’s two sons B.J. and Craig were born in Minnesota and the family moved to Cody in 1976, where their two daughters, Lori and Lisa were born.
Following jobs at a Cody laundromat and waitressing at Eugene’s Pizza, Sharon began her 38-year waitressing career at what was then the Country Kitchen, currently Granny’s Restaurant in downtown Cody where she was proud to work for long time owner, Don Blaylock whom she considered a wonderful boss and person.
Sharon loved talking with and picking on all the regulars and tourists and working with the Granny’s morning crew. Many an ornery customer received a special mini order of their food from Sharon, a prank that she delighted in pulling.
She also enjoyed talking (a lot, for a long time) with the tenants of the apartments she and Les built.
Sharon loved to bake and take goodies to the folks she regularly interacted with. She enjoyed spending time outside working in the yard, her garden and flower beds. Her granddaughters, Nyah and Ava were a special joy in her life. She loved spending time with them and attending their dance recitals, sports activities and school programs.
Sharon had a strong work ethic and expected the same dedication from others. She was a caring, kind and compassionate person who regularly put others before herself.
Sharon was preceded in death by her mom and dad and her husband Les.
She is survived by her twin sister Karen (Steve) Plummer of Oakdale, Minn.; her older brother John Wotzka; her younger brother Richard (Jill) Wotzka of St. Cloud, Minn.; her sons BJ (Teresa Huber) and Craig Swanson of Cody; her daughter Lori Swanson of Corvallis, Mont.; her daughter Lisa (Tyler) Meier of Cody; her granddaughters, Nyah and Ava; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.