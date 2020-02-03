On the morning of Jan. 29, 2020, Connie Poley died peacefully at Cody Regional Health, after battling several medical issues for many years.
Connie was 83 years old and surrounded by her family as she slipped away to join her loving husband, Dick. What a joyous day for them.
Connie was born Sept. 17, 1936, in Beechwoods, N.Y., to Louis and Mildred Kautz. She grew up on a dairy farm with her two sisters, Ellen and Norma.
Connie married Richard Poley Aug. 5, 1956. Together they raised three sons, Keith, Greg and Ken. In 1977 the family moved to Cody after visiting the area for several years.
Connie was blessed with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Connie spent her life as a homemaker and world-class mom. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Irma Flat Mothers Club, traveling with her husband Dick, fishing in Sunlight Basin and playing card games.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Norma and her husband Dick.
Connie is survived by her sons: Keith (Janet) Poley of Pensacola, Fla., Greg (Tammy) Poley of Cody and Ken (Barb) Poley of Cody; grandchildren: Tim (Jessi) Poley, Amy (Luke) Skates, Brady (Misha) Poley, Chad (Sarah) Poley, Kevan Poley and her great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be at Ballard Funeral Home, Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Irma Flat Mothers Club, c/o Marilyn Walker, 1204 South Fork Road, Cody, 82414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.