Rosalie Sophia (Block) Klentz was born April 27, 1925, along with her twin brother Richard in Lodgepole, Neb., to John and Henrietta (Strien) Block.
She died on Jan. 18, 2020, in Cody at the age of 94.
She was born on a farm and loved to help her dad with the farm chores. She also took time to be a pen pal to servicemen overseas. After Rosalie’s father died in 1945 the family then moved to Sidney, Neb. There she was employed at the telephone company and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
In Sidney she met her husband Calvin and they married March 6, 1949.
The family was transferred by Marathon Oil to Cody with their two sons in 1966. Rosalie had taught swimming lessons in Sidney and continued when she came to Cody. Her husband, Calvin passed away in 1987.
Rosalie was a talented artist and seamstress and part of the quilting group at Trinity Lutheran Church until her passing. She was a beautiful person in and out and will be greatly missed.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her son Gary Klentz, her parents and siblings Edmund Block, Lorraine Lebetter, Florence Wegner, Richard Block and Laverna Huff.
She is survived by her son Elton Klentz (Susan), her youngest sister Mary Just (Bob), daughter-in-law Shirley Klentz and grandchildren Keri Smith (Andrew) and Kyle Klentz.
Funeral services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations in honor of Rosalie may be given to the quilters at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3401 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414.
