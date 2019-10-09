Colin Clark Cunningham was born in Glasgow, Scotland. Sept. 4, 1947, third child of Clark Cunningham and Dr. Jean Cunningham.
Colin grew up in Scotland. During the summer of 1973, he traveled to the US on a “students work abroad” program and worked that summer at Pahaska Tepee located one mile from the East Gate of Yellowstone Park. Doris “DJ” Manorgan of Cody, was bookkeeper at Pahaska that summer.
Colin and DJ married in September 1973 and moved to Liverpool, England where Colin finished his degree in Civil Engineering.
Colin and DJ settled in Casper and raised two sons Arthur (Jennifer) and Chay who survive. DJ predeceased Colin on Sept. 13, 2018.
They moved back to Cody in 2005.
Colin is survived by his brother Ken (June) and his sister Elspeth of Glasgow, Scotland; his sister-in-law Ann Avery-Jones, Gloversville, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Colin’s greatest joys included “getaway days” in the park with DJ and their beloved border collie Tyree; spending time with his sons; serving ice cream; cooking and baking bread; walking the River Walkway with Tyree (predeceased 9/19)
Friends and family will gather at St. Anthony’s Church on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, 8:30 a.m. for a memorial mass followed by reposition at the Riverside Cemetery and reception at the church.
