Randy Lee Preston, formerly of Cody, died at his temporary home in Virginia on Sept. 3, 2019.
Randy was born July 6, 1954, in Torrington. He graduated from Greybull High School in 1972. He was a brand inspector for several years before going to work in the oil fields. In later years he worked for Walmart and Coulter Car Care.
Randy was the best guy you could ever know. He was a quick wit and it was hard to ever get one up on him. He was the best husband, dad and grandpa that anyone could ever want.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elden and Nancy Preston and brother Doug.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Becky; brother Clint Preston, Wyoming; sister Dolores Daul, Wyoming; son Jason Preston, South Carolina; daughter Leanna (David) Griffin, Missouri; stepchildren Robert (Angie) DeWolf, Arizona, and Cliff (Sandrine) DeWolf, Virginia, and grandkids Justice Preston, Mississippi; Tieryn Preston, Missouri; Henry Griffin, Missouri; Tyler DeWolf and Alyssa DeWolf, Arizona, and several nieces and nephews.
Words can’t express how much he will be missed by everyone who ever knew him.
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2020 when we bring him home to Wyoming. The place he loved.
Condolences may be sent to bakerpostfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.