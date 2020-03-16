Christine Lynn Carlstrom, 63, (formerly Christine Gimmeson) of Billings, died on March 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1956, in Fairfield, Calif., to Robert and Patricia Mauthe. Chris graduated from Powell High School in 1975 and with honors from Northwest College (Powell) in 1994 (photography).
She was married to Ray Gimmeson of Powell for 28 years, where they proudly raised their sons Jason and Michael on Gimmeson Farms near Garland, Wyoming. After moving to Cody, Chris married Mark Carlstrom of Billings on Feb. 9, 2013.
Chris embodied unconditional selfless love, always going above and beyond to help others. Her infectious positive energy never faltered and she was able to inspire those around through her kind, loving presence. She always put others first and always found a way to accomplish any goal or task at hand. Chris was an extremely thoughtful and generous person, greeting everyone with a sweet smile.
She volunteered with the Jaycees, was the Director of the North Absaroka Ski Patrol, Relay for Life, was an EMT and enjoyed helping Mark do grounds work at Clydehurst Christian Ranch in Montana.
Christine had an admirable work ethic; she applied this as a dental assistant with Larry Akin, MD, in Powell, she was a photographer at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, and a lab tech at Vitalant blood services in Billings.
A photo of local wild stallions won her an honorable award in a National Geographic photography contest among other awards for her photography skills. Chris loved riding her horses, skiing, her collie Spencer, and meeting with friends for Bible studies. She also enjoyed cycling and scuba diving with her family.
Ultimately, she dearly loved her grandchildren and would travel countless hours to spend time with them. She loved to take photos of Sylvan, Ske, Aya, Ryan, Ayden, and Blayne while showing them the most unconditional love possible. Nana Chris was a true guiding light of hope for her grandchildren in an ever-changing world.
Survivors include her husband Mark, stepchildren Whitney Burke of Billings and Morgan Carlstrom and Seth Carlstrom of Bozeman; brothers William (Debbie) Mauthe of Buckeye, Ariz., Mark (Janet) Mauthe of Renton, Wash., Todd (Kim) Mauthe of Powell and Gary Mauthe of Billings; and sons Jason (Jessica) Gimmeson of Powell and Michael (Taylor) Gimmeson of Wapiti.
Chris was a faithful, supportive, and loving friend, and leaves behind many friends and other family members. She will be dearly missed.
Due to recent traveling concerns we have organized two memorials to celebrate Christine’s life:
Friday, March 20, 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road, Billings, and Saturday, March 28, 11 a.m., at the Union Presbyterian Church. 329 N. Bent St., Powell.
