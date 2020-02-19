Cathy Heeg Allen, 65, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, after battling cancer for several months.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents Marty and Adeline Heeg.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Philip Allen, brothers and sisters Steve (Elsie), Rose, Pat (Rich), Phil (Carlene), Marty (Catherine), several nieces and nephews.
If you wish to remember Cathy, please donate to a charity of your choice.
