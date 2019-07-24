Connie Ann O’Connor chose to leave this world July 22, 2019.
She was born on June 7, 1959, to Dale and Bonnie Sims in Worland.
She was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Sims (Coguill). She is survived by her father Dale M. Sims, her sister Colette Libolt (Les) of Seattle and brother Dale W. Sims (Jacque) of Cody.
There are no funeral services planned at this time. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery beside her mother.
