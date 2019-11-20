William D. Schaller, 90, went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Bill was born in Worland on Feb. 4, 1929, to Blanche (Bartholomew) and Henry Paul Schaller. Along with his brother Dwayne and sister Pauline, they grew up in St. Xavier and attended school in Hardin, Mont.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He loved to fly airplanes and owned his first plane before his first car. Bill would land his plane in the field on the ranch in the Big Horn Valley that he and his brother Dwayne owned.
Bill met and married Evelyn Heller in 1959. They had three children: Steve, Lawson and Susan. Bill along with his family moved several places: Wyoming, Montana, Texas and Colorado for his work.
He started his career as a farmer-rancher, then worked with Holly Sugar and ended his career with Loveland Industries successfully growing the business for many years as President, General Manager.
After his divorce from Evelyn, Bill retired and hit the road seeing most of the U.S. and many parts of the world. He enjoyed golfing, rafting, and fishing.
He reunited with a high school friend Lois Vickers Miller, during a 50th class reunion. They dated for many years and married in Cody. Bill and Lois enjoyed traveling, laughing and having good times together. They both felt so blessed to find love again.
He explored the history of his family and Lewis and Clark. Lois and Bill retraced Lewis and Clark’s journey throughout the west.
Dad was a great storyteller, most of them embellished for a better story. He was known for his great sense of humor and laugh. Dad liked wearing his cowboy hat everywhere he went. We will miss you Dad. We know you are having the greatest adventure now.
Bill is survived by his wife Lois Miller Schaller; his children: Steve (Nia) Schaller, Lawson (Anne) Schaller, Susan (Walt) Jensen and Christopher Heath (Mary); grandchildren: Lisa, Justin and Tabitha; great grandchildren: Blythe and Beau; nieces and nephew: Carol, Cathy, Janet and Don and their families; stepchildren: Kirk (Mary) Miller, Rhonda (Bob) Skar and Brad (Jo) Miller and their families.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be on Monday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody or the Big Horn County Museum in Hardin.
