DeeDe Childress died on Jan. 24, 2020, in a Tucson, Ariz., hospital after a long tough battle emanating from a twisted intestine on May 1, 2019.
DeeDe retired from Motor Parts Inc. in 2005, after 29 years with the company.
She then moved to San Carlos, Mexico, with her husband where they have resided full-time since.
She had a special interest and talent for meeting people, which included remembering their name forever as well as that of all their children and relatives. If you were ever a customer of Motor Parts during those years you may well remember her smiling face. She continued to do the same while in Mexico, especially with the nationals, even while speaking limited Spanish.
She had a huge number of friends and everyone seemed to know her. We will all miss her deeply.
On Valentine’s Day this year she would have been married to her husband, Don Childress, for 33 years. She had no children of her own, but is survived by three stepsons, Craig, Andy and Rusty, along with their respective wives, Julie, Aimee and Ellen. She also enjoyed eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition, there is one niece and two nephews of her late sister in Washington state.
Per DeeDe’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
