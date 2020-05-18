Dolores Thornburgh Edwards, 84, of Billings died peacefully of natural causes on May 14, 2020.
Dolores “Dee” was born in Emmett, Idaho, on Aug. 27, 1935, to her parents J. Frank and Woah Anderson, joining older brother Don. In November 1936, the family moved to Cody. Dee grew up in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1953.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, J. Frank Anderson and Woah Anderson, her brother Don Anderson, Jack Thornburgh and lifelong friends Chuck and Jeannie Eicher.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Kelly and Cal Schmidt of Billings, Paige Mattes and Roy Armstrong of Billings and Susan Phillipy and Dave Barnes of Denver, Colo.; her grandchildren Dustin Mattes of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Danielle Mattes of Coeur d’Alene, Brittani Phillipy of Denver, and Kyle Schmidt of Billings, and Lynn Edwards.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held Monday May 18 at Parkhill Assembly of God Church.
For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit cfgbillings.com.
