Virginia Lea Snyder was born March 29, 1932, in Carney, Okla., to Avis and Lawrence Goodbary.
Four years later Glenyce was born, completing the family. Virginia grew up in Ovid, Colo., and Westminster, Colo. As a child she loved to read and to climb trees, often she would climb a tree and read a book.
Needing a date for prom her senior year, a friend set her up with Hank W. Snyder, and that is where Hank and Virginia’s story begins. After a few years of dating and they were planning their marriage, Hank went to New Mexico to find a place for them to live, Virginia followed and they married on April 7, 1953. After their first child was born they returned to Colorado. Hank studied engineering on a football scholarship at Colorado School of Mines.
After college Hank worked for Marathon Oil Co. and Virginia stayed home to raise their four children: Lea, Bruce, Carol and John. The family lived in seven states while the children grew up, gaining many dear friends along the way. When John was the only child left at home, Hank and Virginia, with John, moved overseas and lived in four different countries until Hank retired in 1990.
For retirement they made their home in Cody. Here they enjoyed many years with family and friends. They traveled and enjoyed life, and always showed up to cheer their kids and grandkids in their sporting and life events.
In the early 2000s, Hank was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Virginia was his caretaker until he passed in 2007. Not long after Hank’s passing, Virginia’s health began to deteriorate. Just like Virginia followed him to New Mexico so many years before, she has now followed him again. She joined Hank in heaven on Sept. 28, 2019.
We can take comfort in knowing that Grandma loved Jesus. She has gone to be with Him.
Jesus said in John 10:27-30, “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, no one can snatch them out of my Father’s hand. I and the Father are one.”
When I think of Grandma, I think of a strong, classy woman who did what was right because it was right. She was a woman of faith who put her trust in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Life passes quickly. The Lord endures forever. Romans 10:9 says, “Confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe In your heart that God raised him from the dead and you will be saved.”
Virginia is survived by her sister Glenyce; children Lea, Bruce, Carol and John; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family who have and always will love, adore and admire her.
