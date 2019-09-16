Sharon Marie Paben, 63, died peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House after her courageous battle with cancer.
Sharon was born in Oct. 30, 1955, in Worland to Leroy Woody and Irene Long. Sharon has two brothers, Danny and Lyle, and two sisters, Cheryl and Rena.
Sharon was happily married to Robert Lee Paben for 28 years at the time of her death. She had three daughters: Billie, Bobbie and Julie, and three stepchildren Benjamin, Jamie and Jennifer.
Sharon was preceded in death by both her parents and one stepson.
Sharon is survived by her husband, three children of her own, two children through marriage, 18 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters, several nieces and nephews and many others.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Sharon cooked for the Meeteetse Senior Center and enjoyed the time she spent there. She had a passion for gardening, flowers, birds, reading and crocheting. She was loved and cared for by so many. She will be dearly missed.
Upon her wishes, no services will be held. In memory of Sharon, hang a bird feeder in your yard or plant a perennial in your flower bed. Spread the love through things she cherished.
