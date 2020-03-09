Charleen Marie Hoyer, 74, of Billings died at the Billings Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
She was a lively woman who always found fun and joy in life. Always up for anything and quick with a laugh, she will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to know her.
Charleen was born on April 16, 1945, to Kenneth and Bethel (Goff) Mees in Cody. She attended school in Cody and ultimately graduated from high school in Meeteetse in 1963. After high school graduation she attended beauty school in Billings. Upon her graduation from beauty school she returned to Meeteetse where she met her future husband, Thomas Hoyer. They were married in Cody on June 4, 1966.
After getting married Charleen and Tom moved to Oakridge, Ore., where they lived for seven years and had two daughters, Sara and Kenna. Upon leaving Oakridge, Tom’s career necessitated that the family move to several locations in Montana including Box Elder, Harlem and Conrad. Upon Tom’s retirement from education in 1989, the family settled in Gildford. After Tom’s passing Charleen eventually moved to Billings in 2006.
Charleen was an avid participant in every community she lived in. She was a substitute teacher, a Girl Scout troop leader, church volunteer, bowling league participant, a member of Extension Homemakers, a senior citizen center volunteer and a member of several election boards. Charleen enjoyed meeting people and helping others and was happy to do that in any way possible.
She was a creative and crafty person with a number of interests including country music (she had a particular knack for winning radio contests), rodeo (especially bull riding) and travel. She also enjoyed reading and tending the wide variety and plants she cultivated during the summer months.
She couldn’t pass an aluminum can without picking it up. She also appreciated a good sale and saving a buck. Most of all, she delighted in her family and supported them by attending any and all events and activities.
Charleen was preceded in death by her parents Bethel and Kenneth, her brother Max, her husband Tom and her grandson Spenser.
She is survived by her daughters Sara (Jerry) Fisher and Kenna Hoyer, her grandson Jonathan Fisher, her brothers Monte (Virginia) Mees and Mike (Michelle) Mees, and an aunt, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Charleen’s memorial service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 South 27th Street, Billings, Mont., on Monday, March 9, 2020, an 11 a.m. Internment of her ashes will take place at Highland Cemetery in Havre, Mont., at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Highline Health Foundation (Chester, Mont.) or Wyndstone (the Little While Church, Billings).
