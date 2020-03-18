Laura Kathryn Williams was born to James and Kathryn Williams on Oct. 4, 1975, in Billings, when the family lived in Cody.
Most of her elementary years were spent in Springbank (a community near Calgary), Alberta, where she learned to love hockey, skiing, and keeping up with her brothers. Her high school years were spent in Wichita, Kan., where her skills as a soccer player grew.
Laura started at University of Nebraska and concluded at the University of Wyoming, playing varsity soccer throughout.
After graduating with a BA in Criminal Justice, she became a Deputy Sheriff in Albany County. Upon retiring from the Sheriff’s Department, Laura went back to school, graduating with a BS in Nursing, and started a new career as a Registered Nurse in Cody.
She was also trained as an EMT and volunteered with Ski Patrol, free clinics, and coaching youth soccer and hockey. She loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, kayaker and fisherman.
Laura was preceded in death by her brother Stephen and is survived by her parents, brothers Jim (Jan), Bill (Julia), and her twin Patrick, nine nieces and nephews, and five great-nieces and nephews.
Laura; May the Lord bless you on your journey and let you find the peace you sought. We all will always keep you in our hearts and prayers.
Due to recent concerns on public gatherings Laura’s funeral service has been canceled. A brief graveside internment will be at 3 p.m. on March 20, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery.
