Michael Dana Vande Vaeegaete, 66, died peacefully on Feb. 11, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody from complications of heart disease.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, stepchildren and grandchildren.
The couple resided in Powell, where Michael owned and operated “Nuts and Bolts” Chiropractic. He was passionate about healing the human body.
He was loved and respected by many whose lives he touched through chiropractic care. Michael was in practice for 35 years.
Born on July 18, 1953, in Billings to Richard and Mary Vande Vaeegaete, Michael was the youngest of six children. He graduated from Powell High School in 1971. Michael received his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Western States Chiropractic College in Portland, Ore. He was a passionate reader as well as an enthusiast of history and archaeology.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Richard Vande Veegaete.
He is survived by his wife Debbie; stepchildren Scott Gautsch of Seattle, Wash., Kristin (David) Flores of Laramie, Julia Gautsch of Denver, Hannah (Travis) Wells of Douglas and Leath Gautsch of Bozeman; grandchildren Eric Gautsch, Andrew Flores, Meadow Flores, Lilly Wells, Madison Wells, Calvin Wells and Tori Wells.
He is also survived by Garnet Schatz and stepchildren Sarah Scholz, Teresa Skalsky, Rachel Burright, Rick Jones and Priscilla Jones.
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be and whispered ‘Come to me.’”
A spring memorial and celebration of Michael’s life will be held in Powell.
