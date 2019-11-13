Doris Mae Evans died Nov. 1, 2019, at West Park Hospital of natural causes. Doris was born May 9, 1931, in Decorah, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents Percy Blount and Pearl Blount, brothers Robert Blount, Charles Blount, sister-in-law Betty Blount, nephew Michael Blount, daughter-in-law Diane Evans, and her husband Richard E. Evans.
She is survived by her four children, Richard ‘Rich’ Evans, Craig Evans, Joan Stratman, and David Evans. Her grandchildren Eric Evans, Paul Evans, Ryan Evans, Shannon Evans, Lindsey Plocek, Shaun Evans, Kaitlynn Shipp, Trevor Evans, Sam Stratman and Laurann Neucere. She has 12 great-grandchildren, Bryden Evans, Conner Evans, Aurianne Shipp, Brianna Plocek and William “Will” Plocek.
She was a great business woman, and after moving to Cody, 42 years ago, brought the Buyer’s Guide to where it is today. She always had a joke to tell, and a smile on her face. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
There will be a celebration of life May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.