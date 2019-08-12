Teresa Ann (Gray) Muhs died May 29, 2019, after a battle against a disease that does not follow the rules.
Teresa fought a courageous battle against breast cancer. Her husband and daughter were at her side and she was surrounded by the loving spirit of many family and friends.
Teresa was born April 11, 1955, in Lewistown, Mont., to Betty (Cripps) and Edward Gray. Teresa graduated in 1973 from Fergus County High School and after that she moved to Norfolk, Neb., to go to college.
While she was in Nebraska, she met the love of her life, her soul mate, Dale Muhs. They were united in marriage on July 3, 1977, in Lewistown. Together they had two children, Wendy and Jeremy.
Teresa was a stay-at-home Mom and Grandmother for most of her life. Her priority was always her husband and family. During their life together, Dale and Teresa lived in Lewistown, Boulder City, Nev., and Cody.
Teresa worked various jobs after Wendy and Jeremy went to school. It was during her employment at furniture stores in Cody that she met many of the people who became dear friends. Of those friends, Teresa met Audrey and from this friendship, a group called The Back Yard Gang was formed. This group of friends created numerous wonderful memories together and have supported each other through many life events.
After she finished working at the furniture stores, Teresa stayed home to be a full-time grandmother. She spent many days with her grandchildren creating priceless memories.
Teresa loved to travel with her family and friends. She enjoyed going to drag races with Dale. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family in the mountains. Teresa had a talent for restoring antique furniture and she had a deep appreciation for the sentimental value of family treasures. Above all, she truly loved her husband and her family.
She is survived by her husband Dale Muhs; children Wendy (Ron) Willis and Jeremy (Alisa) Muhs; grandchildren Carson Davis, Dalton Davis, Allison Willis, Nathan Muhs and Arica Hartman; brothers Gary (Carolyn Savoie) Gray and Jim Gray; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and her Aunt Norma and Aunt Hazel.
She is also survived by many friends who loved Teresa dearly.
Teresa is survived by Audrey and Tony Bork, Peggy and Phil Farman, Teddy and Bob Calkin (The Back Yard Gang).
She is preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Betty Gray, an older brother, Ronnie Gray and her grandparents Edward and Mattie Gray and John and Ada Cripps.
A memorial will be held Aug. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Cody. The memorial will be followed by a luncheon at 1 p.m. at Beck Lake Park in Cody.
Her many family and friends will have the opportunity to join together to reminisce and celebrate the life of Teresa Muhs and what a wonderful woman she was and how dearly she will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.