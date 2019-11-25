Dennis “Allen” Delcamp, 44, of Cody, Wyo., and formerly of Mayville, N.Y., died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Cody.
He was born July 25, 1975 in Erie, PA, the son of Robert and Robin Paddock Delcamp.
Allen had been an auto mechanic for Rimrock Tire in Cody, WY, and had previously worked for W&S Construct LLC. He attended Mayville Central School and Alfred State College.
He had a passion for volunteer firefighting having served as a Lieutenant with the Lakewood Fire Department and a Captain with the Portland Fire Department. He was also a long-time member of the Chautauqua County Antique Equipment Association.
In addition to the fire department, Allen enjoyed working on cars and trucks, hunting, having a well-kept yard, and time with family and friends.
Allen is survived by his fiancé; Susan Childs of Cody, two sons; Andrew (Raelynn Robinson) of Jamestown, N.Y., and Justin (Charly) Fellion of Busti, N.Y., one step daughter; Maria (Robert Johnston) Childs of Worland, one grandchild; Robert “Huck” Johnston of Worland, his parents; Robert and Robin Delcamp of Mayville, two sisters; Sorena (Robert) Gilkinson of Mayville, N.Y. and Cassandra Delcamp of Jamestown, N.Y., one niece; Natalie Gilkinson, one nephew; Dylan Gilkinson, his maternal grandmother; Jaqueline Paddock, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Ralph and Genevieve Delcamp, his maternal grandfather; Paul Paddock, and two uncles; James Delcamp and Paul “Skip” Paddock.
The funeral will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Mayville (59 South Erie Street). The Rev. Daniel Prewitt will officiate. Burial will be in the Westfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the church.
Memorials can be made to the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department (37 Packard Ave, Lakewood, NY 14750) or the Portland Volunteer Fire Department (6841 W Main Street, Portland, NY 14769).
To leave a remembrance or post a condolence to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com.
