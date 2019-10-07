Barbara Jean Baker died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with her daughters by her side.
Known for her giving nature, no-nonsense attitude and fun-loving spirit, she had a smile and laugh that would light up a room.
Barbara was born Aug. 20, 1958, in Indianapolis, Ind., to John O. and Betty J. Baker. For over 30 years, Barbara was a school bus driver, retiring from Park County School District in 2018.
She loved her bus kids and thought of them as family, often spoiling them on holidays and birthdays. She also loved gardening and took a lot of pride in her yard and home.
She is survived by her daughters Sarah Mitchell and Rebecca Carlson; her grandchildren Jerren Mitchell and Grace Tyrrell; siblings C. Sue Johnfauno, John S. Baker, Gary W. Baker and Mary P. Denk, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Charles N. Phillips, Stacy A. Baker and Kathryn A. Abel, and granddaughter Ally Van Bebber.
A celebration of life will be held in spring of 2020. She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.
Cremation services are with Ballard Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at BallardFH.com.
