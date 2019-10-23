Robert William Spivak of Cody was born to Helen and Joseph Spivak on Jan. 30, 1958.
He died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 2, 2019, after a long illness, with his devoted, loving and trusted partner Suzy Edwards by his side.
He leaves six sisters and four brothers and many other friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister Carol Battaglia. Bob was raised in Oak Forest, Ill., and graduated from Oak Forest High School with scholarships to play football. Later he became a career carpenter and was a talented craftsman.
He followed his dream to live and work in Wyoming when he moved there in the 1990s. He built the Grandview Apartments, and the Cody Middle School, as his first projects. He loved fishing, riding bareback broncs, and hunting with his devoted black labs.
Bob was a very kind and loving person who did his best to live by the Lord’s way and will be missed by all who knew him.
