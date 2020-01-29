Donald ‘Don’ Harold Moewes

A 40-year Powell pharmacist and leader in the business community, Donald Harold “Don” Moewes, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Powell Valley Care Center. He was 81.
Born Donald Harold Moewes in Ft. Collins, Colo., on April 6, 1938, he was the son of Harold and Earliene Moewes. He was raised in Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming as his educator-father moved between school assignments. He graduated from high school in Douglas in 1956.
Don attended the University of Wyoming and earned his B.S. Degree in Pharmacy in 1960.
During a year of internship at a Craig, Colo., pharmacy, he married Frances Dee Turner in 1961. To this union, four children were born. They were later divorced.
The family moved to Powell in 1961, and he joined A.R. “Al” Fryer as manager of Fryer’s Rexall Pharmacy, which had business roots in Powell dating to 1910. A.R. Fryer died in 1970, and Don purchased the pioneer Powell pharmacy in 1971.
He maintained the name of Fryer’s Pharmacy and operated the business until 1997 when he sold to Powell Drug. He and Martha Hinckley were married May 28, 1983, and she was an active and creative partner in the store’s retail enterprise.
Don later worked from 1998-2002 as a pharmacist for Powell Drug, completing his 40 years of pharmacy in the community.
He retired from the health care field after four years (2008-2012) as a part-time care provider for developmentally disabled young adults at Live and Learn Center in Powell.
After moving to the community, it didn’t take Don long to become active in civic and business life. He served 12 years as an elected member of the Powell Hospital Board of Trustees, including six years as president, in a period of time when nursing home construction was completed. He was a Past President of the Powell Kiwanis Club and served as chairman of the Powell Retail Merchants Association and as a director of the Powell Valley Chamber of Commerce.
He was a member of the city’s 75th anniversary Commission during Powell’s celebration of its 75th anniversary in 1984.
Don was a charter member of Powell Elks Lodge No. 2303 in 1964 and was elected Exalted Ruler of the Elks in 1968. He went on to serve as Exalted Ruler three more times in 2004, 2005 and 2006 and was named Powell Elk of the Year in 1986.
Fishing and golf were among Don’s leisure pursuits. For a year after selling Fryer’s Pharmacy (1997-98), he served as manager of the Powell Country Club and operated the bar, kitchen and dining room at the facility. He was a past president of the country club board of directors.
Survivors include his wife Martha of Powell; five children: Darren (Shawna) Moewes of Billings, Denice Moewes (Tim Dore) of Seattle, Debra (Vic) Bershinsky of Laramie, Donelle (Jerry) Rizzuto of Seattle, and Schawn Belston of Beverly Hills; one brother, David (Barbara) in Arizona; and six grandchildren: Jeremy, Steven, Trevor and Kourtney Moewes, and Madeline and Jeremiah Bershinsky.
Don took great pride in making his yard and flower gardens a showpiece. He extended that interest and kindness to his mother-in-law Ann Hinckley’s yard. Cooking for friends and family was a special hobby, and he baked cakes with a flair. His butterschnapps cake was his biggest hit.
Don always looked forward to fishing trips with his son Darren and family.
Memorial services and a celebration of Don’s life will be scheduled in the spring – Don’s favorite time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.