Early on Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019, Army Veteran Joel Mitchell reported for duty in obedience to orders much like this:
“Attention To Orders;
SGT (RET) Joel Mitchell:
You are hereby ordered to active duty at the throne of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Reporting date 20 Oct, 2019.” (From a tribute to Joel by his older brother,vSFC (Ret) Daniel Mitchell.)
To all concerned, Joel has reported as called and is now on active duty in the army of the “Lord of Lords,” (Rev. 19:11-16).
Joel Anthony Mitchell, born in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 31, 1968, enlisted in the National Guard while in high school (Worland, Wyo.). Transferring to the Regular Army, he participated in four deployments (one in Kosovo, three in Iraq).
While stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany he met the love of his life and future wife, Stefanie. They married in Cody on Aug. 7, 2010, where they have lived since.
Much loved by family and friends, Joel fought his last battle – with cancer – and did so with grace and dignity.
Survivors include his wife Stefanie, three step-“kids”, Sabrina of Gochsheim, Germany, Jay-Jay Sample and Tiffany Bond of Cody and beloved grandson Erick. Others include his father Gene Mitchell; mother Nancy Haynes; siblings Daniel, Bethany and Mark; aunts and uncles Claudia and John Hendryx and Bob and Kathy Mitchell, plus numerous others.
We grieve today Joel, for our loss, but not for your gain! WE LOVE YOU and MISS YOU and always will miss you at least until we meet again in that much better place which you are just now beginning to enjoy! Our hearts grieve yet rejoice in the sure knowledge that you have been such a blessing to us all and are now receiving blessings form the God of eternal blessings.
