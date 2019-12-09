Loving wife, mother, daughter and friend Karna Morton died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2019, in Cody surrounded by her family.
Karna was born Jan. 20, 1961, in St. Peter, Minn., to parents Merlyn and Emilie Lokensgard. She grew up on the family farm where feeding calves, weeding bean fields, baling hay and caring for 4-H animals were some of the responsibilities.
She graduated from St. Peter High School and went on to attend Winona State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology.
Karna accepted her first job in Torrington, where she met her husband Douglas. After their wedding, the couple moved to Seattle where Douglas finished his medical residency. In Seattle, they were blessed with the birth of their first child Trent. The family then settled in Cody and were blessed with two more beautiful children, Trevor and Taylor.
Karna loved being a mother and homemaker and was known for her baking, sewing and quilting skills. Her other passions included a love of camping, boating, skiing, mountain biking and traveling with family and friends.
Karna is preceded in death by her father and a brother.
She is survived by her husband Douglas; sons Trent (Alexandra) Morton of Seattle and Trevor (Dayna) Morton of Minot, N.D.; daughter Taylor of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandson Otto Morton of Minot, N.D.; mother Emilie Lokensgard of St. Peter; sister Marie Lokensgard of St. Peter; brother Timothy (Anna) Lokensgard of St. Peter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Cody at Trinity Lutheran Church at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Burial and an additional service will be held in St. Peter, Minn., at Scandian Grove Lutheran Church in St. Peter, at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14.
In lieu of gifts and flowers please direct donations to two originations aligning with Karna’s passions: Trinity Lutheran Quilters and the Cody PEO Chapter AO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.