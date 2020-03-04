Daniel Fink, our brother in Christ, made a peaceful transition to his heavenly home on Feb. 26, 2020.
After a long battle of complications with pneumonia and sepsis, he was gently transferred from the praying hands of his family to the loving arms of his Savior. He is now safely in the presence and forever in the protection of Jesus in heaven.
Dan was born on March 6, 1966, in Chicago to Bob and Thelma Fink. He moved with his parents and two older brothers to Cody in 1967. Dan attended public school in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1985. He then graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in education.
In 1990, Dan moved to California to start his teaching career. He married Kristin McCann (KK) in 1994. They had two children, Jenna (23) and Aaron (21).
Dan taught Old Testament and New Testament Theology at Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, Calif. He started the basketball program at Crean Lutheran and led them to the playoffs. He loved sports and continued his passion of coaching by helping out with the football program where he had the privilege of coaching his son Aaron. He finished his coaching career as head boys and girls varsity golf coach.
He was preceded in death by his dad Bob Fink.
He is survived by his wife Kristin, daughter Jenna, son Aaron, mother Thelma Brookhouser, brothers Jeff (Nadine), Mike (Michelle), Jerry (Tina), sister Cindy (Jay) Blough, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on March 7 at noon (MST) at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Orange, Calif. The service will be live-streamed at www.stjohnsorange.org.
In lieu of flowers, a gift in Dan’s memory can be made to Crean Lutheran High School at www.creanlutheran.org/give/give-now. Coach Dan Fink Endowment.
