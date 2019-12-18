Loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Kathi Bond died peacefully on Dec. 14, 2019, in Billings surrounded by her family.
Kathi was born, June 12, 1951, in Long Beach, Calif., to parents Kenneth and Patty Cleveland. She graduated high school from Huntington Beach, Calif., on her 18th birthday in 1969. On Aug. 1, 1970, she married the love of her life of almost fifty years, Eddie E. Bond.
While Eddie served six years in the Army, their son Chance was born in Alabama in May 1971. Two years later in June 1973, they welcomed their first daughter, Dani in Killeen, Texas. After living several years in Santa Ana, Calif., a decision was made to move their young family to Cody, Wyo. In March 1979, their second daughter, Kendal was born. They chose to remain in Cody until 1989, in which they moved to Houston, Texas.
While living in Houston, Kathi worked in special services for Continental Airlines. It’s here where she developed the love of her Houston Texans, Houston Astros and many other sport teams. Her passion for traveling was clear, considering she was very proud to have traveled around the entire world. She enjoyed cooking, watching crime, drama and medical TV shows, and most definitely spoiling her three yorkies, Chazz, Belle, and Ace. She loved her holidays, with Christmas being her favorite. Her most treasurable pastime was spending quality time with each of her seven grandchildren, Devyn, Peyton, Karsyn, Dylan, Ashlyn, Braydee, and Kynzi. She loved her friends and family more than anything. After more than twenty-two years in Houston, Kathi and Eddie made the move back to Cody.
Kathi will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Eddie, her son Chance, her daughter Dani and her husband Larry, her daughter Kendal and her grandchildren, Devyn, Peyton, Karsyn, Dylan, Ashlyn, Bradyee, and Kynzi; her brother John, her sister Karen and husband Paul; and her many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Patty Cleveland.
To celebrate Kathi’s love of the Houston Texans, a tailgating party/celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Ballard Funeral Home located at 636 19th Street, Cody, WY 82414. Please wear your favorite football team gear. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
