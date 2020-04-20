Paul Wilford Boone, 84, of Lenox, Iowa, died peacefully at the Greater Regional Hospice Home in Creston, Iowa on April 10, 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Paul was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Creston to Maury and Edith (Proud) Boone. He was the youngest of four children.
On Sept. 12, 1958, Paul married Margaret Ann Trost at the Glass Church in Portuguese Bend, Calif. The Boone and Trost families had always been good friends because of a close relationship between their mothers Ruth Trost and Edith Boone.
As a young man and husband to Margaret, Paul was employed as a machinist by Selko Grinding of Torrance, Calif. After moving to Cody in 1971 he was employed by Husky Oil (10 years) and later became founder and owner of Boone’s Machine of Cody (1983-2003).
Paul was an avid outdoorsman; his passions were fishing and golf. This love was instilled in his children and grandchildren. He was always his happiest when sharing stories of memorable fishing trips or giving his favorite golf tips.
Paul is survived by daughter Eileen (Charlie) Pattison of Sheridan; sons Jeff (Julie) Boone and Gary Boone of Grand Junction, Colo.; Mike (Jacque) Boone of Cody; loving wife Maureen Murphy, Lenox, Iowa; eight grandchildren; Tammy and Andy Boone; Madeleine, Travis and Kelby Boone; Chance and Carter Pattison; Sterling Boone; one great-grandchild Kendrix Boone and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Margaret; parents Maurey and Edith; brothers Donald and Marvin Boone; sister Margretta Kirkpartick; nephew Daniel Boone; and grandson Spencer Michael Boone.
Honorary pallbearers are Bob Damron, Don Parker, Bob Wilson, Randy Trost, Bob Ryan, Dave Mondragon, John Cannon and Steve Harriger.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
